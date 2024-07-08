GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) were up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.96 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 4,838,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 26,389,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

GME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.66 and a beta of -0.10.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,647 shares of company stock valued at $300,183 in the last 90 days. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in GameStop by 93.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 86,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 41,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,283,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,160,000 after purchasing an additional 345,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

