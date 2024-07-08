General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 32,291 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 21,663 shares.The stock last traded at $50.22 and had previously closed at $50.16.

Get General American Investors alerts:

General American Investors Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General American Investors news, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 2,500 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 1,973 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $48,851.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,227 shares of company stock valued at $184,796 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

About General American Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in General American Investors by 5.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after buying an additional 37,871 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 332,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 104,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 8.7% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 119,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.