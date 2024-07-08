Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 844,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,872,000 after purchasing an additional 570,053 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,572,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,160,000 after purchasing an additional 579,738 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 185.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.