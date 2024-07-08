goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $4.89 Per Share

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for goeasy in a report released on Thursday, July 4th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.85. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $17.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.99 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.77 by C$0.06. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of C$357.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.44 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC upped their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on goeasy from C$192.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$208.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on goeasy

goeasy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$181.00 on Monday. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$101.34 and a 12-month high of C$206.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$184.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$170.76. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 26.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.07.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.47%.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.