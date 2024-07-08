Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 55 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Elevance Health by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,374,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,237,000 after buying an additional 248,150 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,132,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,322 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.36.

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $529.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,278. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $534.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.24. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $550.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

