Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $490,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $83.65. The company had a trading volume of 576,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,881. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

