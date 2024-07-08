Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $881,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,340. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average is $72.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.