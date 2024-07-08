Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.26. 4,634,173 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.32. The company has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

