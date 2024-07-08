Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,205 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $308,321,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,539.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 934,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,670,000 after acquiring an additional 930,199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,487,000 after acquiring an additional 649,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,596,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,224,713,000 after acquiring an additional 412,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,595,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.24. The stock had a trading volume of 183,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

