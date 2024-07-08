Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 107 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,698,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,289,207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,825,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,029,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $184,713,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after acquiring an additional 375,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Barclays cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.11.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $184.65. 47,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,936. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.07.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

