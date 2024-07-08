Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 23,135 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,135 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.42.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

