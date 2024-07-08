Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $4,251,000. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Boeing by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,771 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Boeing by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 5,825 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.50. 3,439,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,400,997. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.38. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.