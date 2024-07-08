Great Southern Copper (LON:GSCU) Trading Down 16.8%

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Free Report) traded down 16.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01). 339,739 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 266,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).
Great Southern Copper Stock Down 11.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.22. The stock has a market cap of £3.95 million, a PE ratio of -130.00 and a beta of -0.51.
Great Southern Copper Company Profile
Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper and gold deposits in Chile. The company holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.
