Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Gap Down to $48.56

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.56, but opened at $45.50. Greenbrier Companies shares last traded at $45.27, with a volume of 62,412 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $234,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $234,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO William J. Krueger sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $465,256.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,288.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,013. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 404.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Articles

