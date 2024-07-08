Grok Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.82 Million (GROK)

Grok (GROK) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. Grok has a market cap of $46.94 million and approximately $6.82 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grok has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Grok token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Grok alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grok Token Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,450,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. The official website for Grok is www.grokcoin.meme. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grok_project.

Grok Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,450,430 with 6,320,723,099 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00711657 USD and is down -8.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $6,017,570.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.