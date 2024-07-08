HashAI Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. One HashAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HashAI has a total market capitalization of $52.79 million and $314,755.63 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HashAI has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HashAI Token Profile

HashAI’s launch date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @hashai_eth. The official website for HashAI is hashai.cc.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00061847 USD and is down -9.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $413,270.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.cc/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

