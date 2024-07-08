HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on HCP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCP

HashiCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCP opened at $33.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,350 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,309.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,416,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,170 shares of company stock worth $12,725,202. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in HashiCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $797,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in HashiCorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,983,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after buying an additional 117,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,723,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 455,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 62,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.