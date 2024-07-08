Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.95

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 315613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HE. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $881.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $897.16 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

