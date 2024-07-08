HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $144.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of LGND stock traded up $3.16 on Monday, hitting $87.53. The company had a trading volume of 145,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,540. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.69.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,903.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $830,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $77,708.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,882. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Further Reading

