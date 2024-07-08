HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $196,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $4.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $315.75. 615,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,438. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $344.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The company has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.22.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.