Head to Head Contrast: TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

TeraWulf has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.5% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of TeraWulf shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.0% of OppFi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 8 1 3.11 OppFi 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TeraWulf and OppFi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TeraWulf currently has a consensus target price of $5.35, indicating a potential downside of 4.12%. OppFi has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.19%. Given OppFi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than TeraWulf.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -56.70% -30.00% -16.17% OppFi 0.83% 25.16% 8.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TeraWulf and OppFi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $100.13 million 18.57 -$73.42 million N/A N/A OppFi $515.92 million 0.74 -$1.00 million $0.06 57.50

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

Summary

OppFi beats TeraWulf on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

