Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 2,692.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 979,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 944,658 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.33% of Healthcare Services Group worth $13,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 269.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 304,258 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 241,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 54,668 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at $3,253,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,561,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 744,527 shares during the period. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,181,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 74,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

HCSG stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

