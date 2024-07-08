Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $6.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.89.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cibc World Mkts raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Price Performance

NYSE HL opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $121,728.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 607,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,556.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,019.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $121,728.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 607,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,556.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,576,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hecla Mining by 6.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,513,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $13,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,256 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.