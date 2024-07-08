Hermez Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $48,258.65 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $3.98 or 0.00007123 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $145.29 million and approximately $48,258.65 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.01025637 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $26,803.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

