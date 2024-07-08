Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 13,747 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.86.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $191.96 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $192.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.95 and a 200-day moving average of $157.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.