Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.0% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

