ICON Market Capitalization Hits $137.80 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. In the last week, ICON has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $137.80 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About ICON
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,007,150,565 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,007,135,037.4044025 with 1,007,135,271.0511696 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.13385223 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $8,647,376.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
