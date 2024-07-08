iExec RLC (RLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $124.87 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $124.87 million and $5.22 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009168 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001088 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,102.85 or 0.99961956 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012076 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006664 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00068870 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.6655851 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $3,700,827.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

