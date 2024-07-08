ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stake Lowered by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,966 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,776,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,918,000 after buying an additional 5,094,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,568,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 622,037 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,802,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 774,781 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 655,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 913,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING opened at $17.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $18.04.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. Research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

