Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Innospec worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,953,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Innospec by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,972,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,094 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth $25,925,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,444,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $68,134.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $120.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.37. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $133.71.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.15 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

