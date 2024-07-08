Insider Selling: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total value of C$27,201.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

TSE D.UN traded down C$0.69 on Monday, hitting C$17.20. 11,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,141. The company has a market capitalization of C$280.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.27. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.50 and a 52-week high of C$29.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.94.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

