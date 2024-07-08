Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $128.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

Integer Price Performance

ITGR opened at $116.33 on Friday. Integer has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.78 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Growth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at $9,155,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Integer by 3,260.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 276,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,697,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Integer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Integer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

