InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

InterDigital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. InterDigital has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect InterDigital to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

InterDigital stock opened at $120.38 on Monday. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $74.65 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.15 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $67,515.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

