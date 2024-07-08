International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 0.7%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $178.59 and last traded at $177.28. Approximately 414,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,469,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.02.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $916,000. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 207,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,828,000 after purchasing an additional 42,314 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.