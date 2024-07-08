International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,065,000 after buying an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,550,000 after buying an additional 25,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,844,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in International Paper by 82.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,336,000 after buying an additional 2,755,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $94,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on IP. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $147,054 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Trading Down 0.7 %

IP traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 893,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,001. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.39 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

