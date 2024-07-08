Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.39

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.39 and last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 30667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

