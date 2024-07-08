Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XSVM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 335.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $51.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87. The company has a market capitalization of $730.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $57.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

