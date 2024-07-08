Investors Buy Large Volume of Morphic Put Options (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 6,530 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 11,159% compared to the typical volume of 58 put options.

Get Morphic alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morphic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 2.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 9.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 11.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORF traded up $23.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.75. The stock had a trading volume of 33,491,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,525. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. Morphic has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Morphic will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.