Investors Purchase High Volume of Calumet Specialty Products Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,899 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 204% compared to the typical volume of 1,610 call options.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 34,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,846. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

