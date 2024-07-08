Investors Purchase Large Volume of Blue Owl Capital Call Options (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,599 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 352% compared to the average daily volume of 1,238 call options.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.44. 1,178,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,109,246. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.