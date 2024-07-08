IOST Price Hits $0.0056 on Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $119.36 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,315,000,000 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

