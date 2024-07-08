IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $772,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,243,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $772,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,200,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,243,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,773 shares of company stock worth $927,030 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in IPG Photonics by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

IPGP opened at $84.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.01. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day moving average of $90.96.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

