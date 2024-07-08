Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 2,656,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,330,000 after buying an additional 214,508 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,266,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,298,000 after purchasing an additional 97,167 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,480,000 after purchasing an additional 249,185 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,762,000 after purchasing an additional 539,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,762,000 after purchasing an additional 539,909 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $26.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.48 and a beta of 0.65. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

