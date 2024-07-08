iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $557.58. 1,008,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,322,228. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $559.23. The firm has a market cap of $481.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.82.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.