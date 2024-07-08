iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $12,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1,300.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $120.81 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $120.88. The firm has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.17.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.