iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.49

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.49 and last traded at $54.38, with a volume of 5543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.28.
iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $957.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58.
iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
