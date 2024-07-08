iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.49

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDYGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.49 and last traded at $54.38, with a volume of 5543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.28.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $957.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58.

iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDY. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

