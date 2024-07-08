iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.49

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.49 and last traded at $54.38, with a volume of 5543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.28.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $957.09 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58.

iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDY. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

