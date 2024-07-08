iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,299,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $62.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.