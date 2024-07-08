iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,303 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,982,000 after acquiring an additional 60,114 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 52,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $106.97 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

