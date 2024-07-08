iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,333,000 after purchasing an additional 237,006 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,918,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,308,000 after acquiring an additional 92,345 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,893,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,289,000 after acquiring an additional 22,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,938 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,528,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,634,000 after buying an additional 66,389 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.19. 225,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,114. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

