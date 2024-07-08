iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWL. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

NYSEARCA IWL traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $137.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $99.37 and a 1 year high of $137.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.26 and a 200-day moving average of $124.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

